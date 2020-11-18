XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $4.20 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. XYO has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $6,249.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00074303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00401820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.68 or 0.02838922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026567 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, DDEX, KuCoin, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

