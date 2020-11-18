Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 238.7% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

Yamaha Corporation engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

