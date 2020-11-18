Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the October 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 605.09%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

