Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $13,439,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.36 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

