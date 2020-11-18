Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CHMG opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.