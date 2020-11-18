Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CHMG opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

