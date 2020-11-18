Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13).

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.