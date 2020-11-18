Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13).

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

