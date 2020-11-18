Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.30. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

