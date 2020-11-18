Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Announce -$3.94 EPS

Analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) will announce ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($7.19) and the highest is ($0.68). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($13.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.30) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codiak BioSciences.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $8.73 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.40.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

