Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.18. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $34,367,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,133,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 285,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

