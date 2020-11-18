Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.60. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

