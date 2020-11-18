Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. Big Lots posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Shares of BIG opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.63.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

