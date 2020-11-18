Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $216.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

