Zacks: Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.51. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

