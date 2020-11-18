Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Argus downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,227,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,986. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $56.45 on Friday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

