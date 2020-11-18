Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce -$0.96 EPS

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.
NYSE RHP opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
