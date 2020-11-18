Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce -$0.96 EPS

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

NYSE RHP opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.