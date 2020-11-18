Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XENE. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $367.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

