Zacks Investment Research Lowers Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Sell

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

RLAY stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.66). As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,055,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

