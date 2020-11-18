Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.43 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

