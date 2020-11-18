Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 933.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,600.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,505.70. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

