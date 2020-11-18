Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.