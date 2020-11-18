ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Short Interest Update

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the October 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

ZEN Graphene Solutions stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.28.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

