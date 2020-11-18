ZEON Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart, IDEX and Hotbit. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

