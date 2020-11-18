ZMINE (ZMN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $446.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $588,307.08 and approximately $446.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00083907 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000958 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00020278 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004905 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.