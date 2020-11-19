4,324 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.