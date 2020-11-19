5,057 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders sold 83,030 shares of company stock worth $9,859,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $144.44 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $153.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

