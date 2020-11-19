578,972 Shares in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 578,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of The Michaels Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 488.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

