7,650 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

