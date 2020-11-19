AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

