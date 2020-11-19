Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cfra raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $262.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.64. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.