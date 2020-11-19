Banco Santander S.A. Has $371,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after buying an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after acquiring an additional 913,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,020,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.