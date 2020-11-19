Banco Santander S.A. Invests $408,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 68.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 609,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 28.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $94.04 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

