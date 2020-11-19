Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 844 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $59,283,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $83,443,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,646,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,420,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 474,883 shares of company stock worth $140,171,953. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

