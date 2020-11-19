Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $391.87 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.