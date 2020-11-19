Banco Santander S.A. Sells 560 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 276.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Insiders sold a total of 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.48.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.