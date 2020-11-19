B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of B&G Foods worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 567,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

