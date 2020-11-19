Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKI opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KCG assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

