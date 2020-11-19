Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Brown & Brown worth $85,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $2,439,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 59.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

