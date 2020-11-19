Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 611.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6,406.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 26.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

CABO stock opened at $1,981.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,858.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,823.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,815 shares of company stock worth $3,382,029. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

