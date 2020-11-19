Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,070,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,459,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after buying an additional 138,150 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,541,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after buying an additional 2,491,959 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

