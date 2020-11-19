ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,425 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,636,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,899 shares of company stock worth $3,424,502. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.