ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 89,247 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,247 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 117.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,418 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $822,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

