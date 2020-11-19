ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $10,546,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.57.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $474.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $480.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

