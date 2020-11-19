ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,644 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

MMSI opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

