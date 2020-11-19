ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

