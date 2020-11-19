ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.