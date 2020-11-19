ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RealPage by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in RealPage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in RealPage by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,689.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,077 shares of company stock worth $15,668,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

