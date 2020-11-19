ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of M/I Homes worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

