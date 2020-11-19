ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,254 shares of company stock worth $628,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

