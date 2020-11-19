ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $17,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after buying an additional 231,511 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,454,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,521,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,218,000 after buying an additional 137,056 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $259.27 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

