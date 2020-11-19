ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NYSE:AMN opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

